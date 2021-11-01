October 30, 2021

By Fred Liggett

Thanks to back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl the Kansas City Chiefs became must see TV for the 2021 NFL season. The Chiefs play a national prime time game five times this year and have three more appearances in the Sunday at 3:25 p.m. time slot which means 80% of the country will see the game. This week the Chiefs play the New York Giants in their only Monday Night Football game this season.

In 2017 country music superstar Chase Rice had his biggest hit to date with the #1 song “Eyes on You.” Rice sings about how he has his eyes only in one direction that of his girlfriend. ESPN wanting to get the Chiefs on the network and with a game scheduled in November jumped at the chance to show Kansas City. What the network is getting and many NFL fans will put their eyes on is two below .500 teams meeting after what has been a disappointing first half of the season. Chiefs come in at 3-4 with the Giants entering at 2-5.

The Giants were expected to make progress this season under second-year head coach Joe Judge. There has been some signs of progress but the team has suffered from injuries to key players. RB Saquon Barkley has missed time and is questionable for Monday night’s game. Starting QB Daniel Jones is a key to the Giants future but missed time earlier in the year due to being in concussion protocol. Jones, in his second year, showed he is healthy now as the Giants beat Carolina easily last week at 25-3.

The Chiefs return home for the first time since October 10 and aim to show a national audience a better performance than the last time they were at home. Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills by 18 points on a Sunday night. During the 2021 season the Chiefs will play the entire NFC East and so far the results have been very good as they are 2-0 with 2 more to go. The Chiefs have gone on the road to beat Philadelphia and Washington. This month the Chiefs will host the Giants and Dallas to complete the four game set.

Last week the Chiefs defense gave up 27 first half points but did manage to see improving performances from LB’s Willie Gay and rookie Nick Bolton. Gay recorded his first interception of the season and Bolton had a game high 15 tackles, four of which were tackles for a loss. The Giants were missing four playmakers last week with all of them having an unknown status to play on Monday night.

Yes, there will be many eyes on the Chiefs/Giants game this week as the two teams wrap up week eight of the NFL season. What many fans will see is a highly favored Chiefs team playing at home and wanting to return to the win column. The Giants will continue to show progress but not enough to win in KC in November. As expected the Chiefs will dominate on their way to a fourth win on the season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.