This year marks the ninth time that IBD Promotions has selected Hope House as the nonprofit beneficiary for the annual Fall Harvest Holiday Art & Craft Show. On November 5-6 vendors and customers will be offering donations and gifts to Hope House for the women and children healing from domestic abuse.

For many years, with the help of the community, Hope House has provided a free Holiday Store for the women and children in their services to ensure everyone has a happy holiday. All the gifts in their Holiday Store are donated by individuals, schools, organizations, churches, and other local supporters. The last year and a half have not been easy for any of us, but it has especially impacted domestic violence survivors and their children. “To see the love that is poured out by these artists is inspiring and so appreciated.” says Wanda Davenport.

Hope House is a passion of love for Keith and Wanda Davenport, directors of the Fall Harvest Holiday Art & Craft Show. In 2019 they received an “Everyday Hero” award at the Hope House Spring Luncheon, and they graciously accepted the award on behalf of all the vendors and customers who also donated and provided gifts. “Keith and I aren’t the heroes – it’s the entire community of caring people,” said Wanda.

One hundred generous artists and crafters will be at The Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit on November 5th and 6th with their handmade creations. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase. All items donated will be on the stage at the Pavilion during the show.

Visit the show on Friday, November 5th from 11am to 7pm and Saturday, November 6th from 10am to 5pm. The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

For more information about IBD Promotions visit www.ibdpromotions.com or call Keith or Wanda Davenport at 816-463-3319.

For more information about Hope House: http://www.hopehouse.net/