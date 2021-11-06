By Sgt Chris Depue

On Saturday, 11/6/2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Lee’s Summit Police were dispatched to the Sonic parking lot located in the 3700 block of NE Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit, on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a single victim deceased in the parking lot of the business. Investigators are on scene interviewing witnesses, processing evidence and gathering video surveillance.

At this time Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description to release and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.