November 8, 2021

Lee’s Summit Police

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at approximately 9:15 p.m. officers were called to the Sage Crossing Apartment complex in the 600 block of NE Howard Avenue on the report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene they were given information that the disturbance had started at the playground area of the complex between adults and that during the argument one person had produced a handgun and fired a single shot.

Out of an abundance of caution officers restricted access into and out of the complex as they searched the apartment buildings looking for the suspect and any victims.

The search led to no victims and the man who fired the shot was taken into custody and charged with discharging a weapon.