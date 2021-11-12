November 12, 2021

Media Release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Today, the Jackson County Legislature voted 5-4 to rescind the mask mandate for Jackson County, effective immediately. Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. and Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer, MPH, are thankful for the community’s commitment to protecting each other through simple masking and vaccination.

“From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have committed myself to empowering and supporting public health officials and medical experts. This morning, Jackson County’s public health officials, citing CDC guidance, recommended that our universal masking requirements remain in place due to our high level of community transmission. I supported their recommendation because I trust them to keep us safe and I believe science and facts matter,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Unfortunately, a majority of the legislature voted to rescind the county’s masking requirement for everyone, including our school children. I would encourage all residents of Jackson County to do everything they can to protect themselves and each other.”

While our collective action has resulted in tremendous progress in decreasing case rates, preventing unnecessary illness and death, and reducing the burden on our health care system, Jackson County remains at a “high” level of overall community transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Based on the CDC’s designation and recommendations, the Jackson County community is encouraged to show compassion and care for those around them by continuing to wear a mask in public indoor settings until we reach a “moderate” level of community transmission.

Find Jackson County’s current level of transmission here: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

Businesses and other spaces continue to have the right to set their own mask requirements for entry. Jackson County Government and the Jackson County Health Department fully support the efforts of employers and organizations to protect their workers and customers when vaccination status cannot be determined.

Masks will still be required in county buildings and facilities for staff and visitors until further notice.