Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, November 17 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public. Masks are required. Additionally, this meeting will be live-streamed and recorded and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

November 18, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Underwood Elementary

3.02 State Champions – Lee’s Summit West High School Softball Team

3.03 State Champions – Lee’s Summit West High School Tennis

3.04 State Champions – Lee’s Summit West High School Swim

3.05 Mason Elementary Project Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – October 21 and November 3, 2021

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Approve Second Reading of MSBA Board Policy Updates – 2021A & B

7.04 Approve First and Final Reading of Board Policy BBB

7.05 Approve the 2021-2022 School Bus Route Mileage Report

7.06 East Trails Middle School City License Agreement – Revised

7.07 Internal Teacher Hourly Sub Rate Change

7.08 Monarch Construction Change Order #5

7.09 Lee’s Summit High School Evergy Utility Easements

7.10 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.11 Personnel Report

7.12 CDW-G LLC. – Microsoft Surface Book 3 Purchase

7.13 Integrative Vision Solutions, LLC Items for Decision

8.01 First Reading of Board Policy ACIB

8.02 Mask Mandate Revisited Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 AIM/ASPIRE Program Evaluation

10.02 Board Priorities Update

10.03 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.