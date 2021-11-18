CHIEFS VS. COWBOYS, PRESENTED BY GEHA, KICKS OFF AT 3:25 P.M. (CT)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Dallas Cowboys in the club’s sixth regular season home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 21. Fans can find important information and reminders regarding Sunday’s game below.

Stadium Health and Safety

With the expiration of the KCMO mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per the KCMO Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Unvaccinated staff members are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the health and safety protocols for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid.

Game Entertainment

U.S. Navy Master Sergeant Robert Carter will sing the national anthem while the Missouri National Guard will present the colors, followed by a flyover of four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, Missouri. At halftime, there will be a reenlistment ceremony with 30 military members and a performance of “God Bless America” by musical artist Casi Joy.

Toys for Tots Collection

A partnership in its 56th year, the Kansas City Chiefs, along with local members of the Marine Corps Combat Logistics Regiment 4 and local representatives of the Marine Corps League, are hosting the annual Toys for Tots collection at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Fans are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls up to the age of 15 as they enter the stadium gates. United States Marines will also be accepting cash and check donations (made out to “Toys for Tots”) at these stadium collection points if fans prefer to make a monetary donation to support a local child in need this holiday season. This drive is the longest of its kind between an NFL franchise and the Marine Corps.

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots for Sunday’s game open at 11 a.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ as payments will not be accepted at the parking tollgates. Be sure to access all tickets and passes through www.mychiefsaccount.com or the Chiefs Mobile app prior to arrival. Tickets and parking passes are mobile only and fans should save to their mobile wallet for easy access. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early. Presently, southbound I-435 at Gregory Blvd. and Oldham Parkway is reduced to two lanes. This lane reduction could cause delays in the area, especially during the postgame commute from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can track traffic and construction through the KC Scout cameras at www.kcscout.com/ or can get real-time traffic updates on the WAZE app.

Tune In

Fans who are unable to attend Sunday’s game can tune into WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf), the Home of the Chiefs Radio Network, as “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, former Chiefs WR Danan Hughes and sideline reporter Josh Klingler call the action. Tico Sports will produce a Spanish-language broadcast on KPRS Hot 103 Jamz HD2 (103.3.2 FM) and on KSSA La Ke Buena (105.9 FM) featuring Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and sideline reporter Hannah Bassham. Both radio broadcasts are also available streaming on the Chiefs Mobile app within a 50-mile radius of the Kansas City metro area. Sunday’s game will air on WDAF-TV locally and will also be shown to a national audience on FOX. FOX’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will deliver the call.

Stadium Gates and Mobile Entry

All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m. for the 3:25 p.m. kickoff. Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 1 p.m. Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for expedited entry. For Sunday’s game, the first 40,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a co-branded Chiefs-GEHA scarf.

Ford Tailgate District

The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M on the north side of the stadium closest to Lancer Lane, is a free space for all fans to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment, featuring Travis Marvin, leading up to kickoff. The Ford Tailgate District will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Vaccination and Booster Opportunity

The University of Kansas Health System will host a free COVID-19 vaccination and booster opportunity outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium prior to Sunday’s game. The event will run from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Founder’s Club entrance on Founder’s Plaza on the north side of the stadium. Important information for receiving on-site vaccinations is below:

Vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech will be available for individuals ages 12 and up (parental consent required for individuals ages 12-17). Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for ages 18 and up.

Boosters: Per the CDC, for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Anyone wishing to receive a second dose or booster dose of one of the vaccines must have a vaccine card or documentation of previous doses. All individuals will register on-site and will be subject to a 15-minute observation period following the administration of the vaccine.

GEHA Deck

The Chiefs introduced the GEHA Deck in 2019 as the home for two gameday traditions – the Drum Honoree and the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader. Former Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree while Bryan Meyer, a Marine veteran and CEO of Veterans Community Project, will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat

To help celebrate the franchise’s 60th season in 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs introduced the Lamar Hunt Legacy seat at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For each home game, the club selected one honoree who embodied the spirit of Lamar Hunt and represents the four pillars of the Chiefs Mission: Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. After being forced to skip the recognition due to reduced capacity in 2020, the club is now using the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat to specifically honor a Chiefs Season Ticket Member at each home game. The two gold seats are located in Section 121 of the lower bowl, symbolically positioned under Lamar Hunt’s name in the team’s Ring of Honor.

This week’s Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree is retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Brent D. Arntzen. Arntzen, a 21-year Season Ticket Member, is a decorated veteran who served 28 years in the Navy, over half of which was deployed overseas, and now serves as the Bureau Chief for the State of Iowa, continuing his legacy of public servanthood.

Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle

This week’s 50/50 Raffle beneficiary will be Folds of Honor. Raffle tickets are priced at three for $5, 10 for $10 and an afternoon special of 80 tickets for $20.

Fans who are not at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday can also participate in the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle by visiting www.chiefs.com/fans/5050raffle. Online sales are currently live, but fans must be located in the states of Missouri or Kansas at the time they purchase a ticket online. In-person raffle tickets will remain on sale through the end of the third quarter. The winning ticket will be announced in-stadium and posted online during the fourth quarter of the game and winners do not need to be present to win. Credit and debit cards will be the only form of payment accepted by 50/50 Raffle sellers.

Cashless

All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

Safety and Security

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. Although the clear bag policy is in place, guests are encouraged to avoid bringing a bag into the stadium, if at all possible, to expedite their entry process. Fans can visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/prohibitedpermitteditems for a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

If guests have questions or need assistance, including with accessible services, they can contact Fan Experience at (816) 920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on event day, guests can also text (816) 920-4237 with location and issue.

Timeline for Sunday, November 21

11:00 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1:00 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Cowboys Team Introduction

3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:21 p.m. – Flyover

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff