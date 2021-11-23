November 23, 2021

If you need a warm meal for Thanksgiving, once again this year the Jack Ray VFW Auxiliary 5789 and Jack Ray 5789 VFW Post, located at 329 SE Douglas St downtown, Lees Summit, MO 64063 have got you covered.

The VFW Post is providing their annual free Thanksgiving meal.

They will serve, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. or until the food is gone on a first come, first served basis. Orders can be placed by calling 816-524-8498 starting at 11:30 a.m. by providing a name, time of pickup inside the post and number of meals needed.

The menu will consist of: ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, hot roll, and dessert.

All appreciation and thanks go to the volunteers and donors who make this possible every year.