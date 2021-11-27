By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Release Date: 11/27/2021

Raytown, MO – On Saturday, November 27th, at approximately 12:21 PM Raytown Police responded to a residence in the 8600 block of Utopia Drive for reports of someone shot.

Officers arrived locating an adult female with apparent gun shot wounds. The adult female was transported to an area hospital, her condition is unknown. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).

Report Number: 21-2966