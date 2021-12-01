Tribune Photos/Charlie Mizell

November 27, 2021

The holiday season has officially kicked off in Lee’s Summit. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, themed “Rockin’ Around Downtown,” took place on Friday, Nov. 19 with an evening filled with musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and plenty of surprises.

The following Wednesday, Nov. 24 Jackson County Parks + Rec held its 24th Annual Christmas in the Sky to kick off the 34th Annual Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake. Santa made a stop here as well to enjoy singing, dancing and fireworks to celebrate the lighting of the park.

Christmas In The Park is open Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 31. Hours are Sunday – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

For more information and directions, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com.