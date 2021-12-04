Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

December 4, 2021

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

While the Kansas City Chiefs look to score points on the field the team is looking to its fans to score big numbers in this year Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive. This year’s official Chiefs Kingdom Food drive day will take place at the Chiefs December 5th game against the Denver Broncos.

Fans attending the Sunday night game are welcome to donate to the food drive by scanning the QR code displayed by volunteers as they enter the stadium. New this year all food drive donations at the stadium will be monetary only, no canned or boxed food items will be collected outside the stadium gates. Fans not attending the game can make a monetary donation by visiting http://www.chiefs.com/fooddrive. Local Hy-Vee stores will also take non-perishable food donations through Monday night, Dec. 6th.

To kick off the event Community America Credit Union and Hy-Vee both donated $10,000 equaling 1,000 holiday boxes. To help bring awareness to this year’s event former Chiefs Bobby Bell, Tim Barnett, Kendell Gammon and Eric Hicks were among the many volunteers to help assemble holiday meal boxes. The kickoff event held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium included remarks from both Chiefs officials and Harvesters board members. One member, Phil Witt, said, “How important it is to have the support of the Chiefs.” Harvesters is a food bank that serves a 26 county area in Missouri and Kansas. Last year the Chiefs were able to provide more than 234,000 meals through the food drive.

The Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs football game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. with stadium gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Before Chiefs fans cheer for their favorite team they are encouraged to make a food donation to benefit local families in need.