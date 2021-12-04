Photos courtesy Dustin Bennett

December 4, 2021

By Mike Coupe

Monica’s School of Dance was thrilled to have been selected to perform on the Main Stage at Kansas City’s iconic 2021 Plaza Lighting Ceremony Production. Monica’s performers opened the show to hundreds of enthusiastic spectators who had gathered at the Country Club Plaza to experience the spectacular annual event.

Monica’s students performed “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and “Santa’s Raggedy Ann Dolls.”

As an added bonus, Monica’s student Kaylee Stephens, age 7, was selected from the crowd to help flip the switch for the lights with the KC Current soccer players followed by a beautiful display of fireworks. Monica and her students are looking forward to representing Lee’s Summit again next year at the ceremony.

Monica’s School of Dance is located at 332 SW Blue Parkway in the Pine Tree Plaza Shopping Center, Lee’s Summit.