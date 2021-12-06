December 6, 2021

By Beto Lopez

Beto Lopez



I am excited to announce that I will be seeking a second term as Lee’s Summit District 3 council member. It has been an honor to serve on the city council the past four years, and I am proud of the role that I have played in helping navigate some very important initiatives for our community. I am asking the citizens of district 3 to support me in my re-election campaign and to allow me to continue to work for our city to ensure that some critical pending initiatives are implemented.

I have had the honor of being selected by Mayor Baird to serve as Mayor Pro Temp for each of the 4 years I have served on council. I have worked closely with the Mayor and my council colleagues to make sure

that we operated in the most transparent, inclusive, respectful, and collaborative manner. Together we have been able to accomplish many initiatives. We set a priority on public safety and were able to increase the

compensation for our firefighters and police officers which has allowed Lee’s Summit to remain competitive in retaining and recruiting the most qualified and talented public safety personnel. We were pleased that the

voters supported a no tax increase bond which allowed us to fund the replacement of our city’s oldest fire stations, renovate our police headquarters and courthouse, provide equipment for all police vehicles and

purchase body cameras for each police officer. As our community continues to grow, public safety must continue to be a top priority.

In the areas of infrastructure and commercial development, our council has been very intentional in how we collaborate with city staff to ensure that we look at development projects in a welcoming and yet responsible

manner. I have served on the Finance and Budget and the Community and Economic Development (CEDC) committees for the past 4 years. I have worked tirelessly to ensure that these committees consider city policies and financial budgeting in an objective, thorough, and prudent manner. A top priority for me upon re-election will be to continue to protect our city resources with the highest degree of ethics and oversight.

As one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Missouri, Lee’s Summit faces many growth challenges. If re-elected to the council, I will continue to work in the best interest of the citizens of this amazing community.

I will work with the Mayor and my council colleagues to continue to be strategic and collaborative in tackling these growth challenges. I will also continue to be responsive to the multiple neighborhoods and commercial

districts of our city to address service needs. We have amazing opportunities on the horizon, and I will strive to continue to make Lee’s Summit the best city to live, work and play in. I’m asking the residents of the 3rd district to support me so I can continue to address some unfinished business!