December 7, 2012

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson filed Tuesday for re-election to the Lee’s Summit City Council, 4th District. Johnson previously served in the Missouri House and the Missouri Senate.

“I am proud of my experience both in the private sector and in public service and would like to apply my talents and vitality towards helping to create an even better quality of life for Lee’s Summit residents,” Johnson said.

A former homebuilder in Lee’s Summit, Johnson actively promotes more responsible guidelines in the use of tax increment financing. “In the aggregate, residential property owners actually pay more in property taxes than commercial property owners,” Johnson stated.

A graduate of Central Missouri State College (presently University of Central Missouri), Johnson enjoys serving locally. “Quality of life is really determined locally,” Johnson said.

An independent thinker who is not afraid to speak out on controversial issues, Johnson’s political style is one of inclusion. In a political climate that Johnson says “is so polarized that it is paralyzed,” Johnson embraces dialogue and intelligent debate. More important, he listens to his constituents, not to a party line or a special group.

“Voters in Lee’s Summit aren’t looking for an ideological government,” Johnson said, “they’re looking for a problem-solving government.”