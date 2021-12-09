December 4, 2021

Summit Chapter #101, Order of the Eastern Star held their installation of 2022 officers recently at the Masonic Lodge in Lee’s Summit.

This was the 119th annual installation since the chapter was chartered in 1903.

The chapter is one of Lee’s Summit’s oldest fraternal organizations in existence.

The Worthy Matron for 2022 in Tracy Stoll, and the Worthy Patron is Ken Davis. They and the other officers who were installed will serve through the calendar year of 2022.

Eastern Star is a Masonic related fraternal organization to which both men and women can belong.