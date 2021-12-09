The Church On The Rock Outreach Center will be having a free live nativity event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Church On The Rock is located at 1700 SW Market Street in Lee’s Summit.

There will be live actors portraying the nativity along with live animals for petting and pictures, like a camel, donkey and sheep.

There will be sleigh rides Friday night only. Both nights will feature Christmas photo ops, fire pits for keeping warm, free hot chocolate, cookie decorating, Christmas coloring and Christmas carols.

The cookies, coloring and hot chocolate will be indoors and the rest is outside.