December 11, 2021

Declarations of candidacy for Lee’s Summit municipal offices began this week at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 and are open until Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 5 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, the following candidates have filed:

District 1 Council – Kirk Sonnichsen

District 2 Council – Storm Dillenschneider and John Lovell

District 3 Council – Jose “Beto” Lopez and Ted Diehl

District 4 Council – Faith Hodges and Robert “Bob” Johnson

Mayor – William Baird and Diane Forte

Judge – Dana Altieri

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI

Notice is hereby given that declarations of candidacy for Mayor, Councilmember in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4; and, Municipal Judge, Municipal Division 243 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, may be filed with the City Clerk from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. The Office of the City Clerk is located in City Hall, 220 SE Green Street, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

As provided in the Charter adopted for the City of Lee’s Summit, those candidates elected as Mayor, councilmember or judge to fill expiring terms shall serve four-year terms.

Candidates for Mayor shall have been a resident of the city for two years next preceding election and a qualified voter and shall remain a resident and qualified voter of the city.

Candidates for Councilmember shall have been a resident of the city for two years next preceding election and a qualified voter and shall remain a resident of his or her respective district and a qualified voter. \

A Councilmember shall have been a resident of his or her

respective district for six months next preceding election.

Municipal Judge candidates shall be a licensed member of the Missouri Bar; shall have been in active practice of law in the State of Missouri for at least three years immediately preceding election; shall have been a resident of the city two years next preceding election and a qualified voter; and, shall remain a resident and qualified voter of the city.