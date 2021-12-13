The City of Lake Lotawana, Missouri, Police Department is currently accepting applications for a Full Time Police Corporal. The successful applicant must be Missouri Class A POST certified Police Officer or able to obtain certification within one month from the date of hire. The position entails: patrol, basic investigation, traffic, city code enforcement activities, and personnel management.

Lake Lotawana is a fourth-class City in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area with a population of approximately 2,000 full time residents and an increase in the residential population during the summer months. For its size, LLPD is a cutting-edge department performing the challenging work of law enforcement and community service. Opportunities at LLPD include Uniform Patrol, Working Hazardous Moving Grants, DUI Enforcement Grants, Community Outreach, and Limited Investigations. All Patrol Corporals operate on 12-hour rotational shifts, with three-day weekends off twice a month.

Salary & Benefits: All uniforms and equipment are provided. Starting hourly wage is $22.00, years of service are taken into consideration. A full range of insurance and retirement benefits are available.

Qualifications: High School diploma or equivalent mandatory; college degree and/or additional continuing educations is preferred; Missouri Class A Post Certification; minimum of 3 years’ full-time experience in law enforcement upon date of hire.

Physical Requirements: Ability to pass a physical qualification exam.

Process: The selection process will include board interview, full background investigation, polygraph or CVSA exam, psychological and medical exams, as well as a drug screening.

Apply: Applications may be downloaded at www.lakelotawana.org/employment.html. Once completed, the “Police Department Position Application” and “Authorization for Release of Pre-Employment Information” forms may be scanned and emailed to jmccain@lakelotawanapd.org, or may be posted to the address below to the attention of Chief J. McCain.

Applicants must also email or mail a resume and a brief cover letter of interest to Chief McCain. Please, NO PHONE CALLS.

The City of Lake Lotawana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

City of Lake Lotawana, 100 Lake Lotawana Road, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086

Fax (816)-578-5714

www.lakelotawana.org