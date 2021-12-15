December 15, 2021

By Faith Hodges for City Council Team

“I invite all people’s voices to be heard – Your Vote – Your Voice. I want to remove barriers that keep citizens from being heard because of politicians who don’t serve “we the people.” All voices matter!” Faith Hodges

Faith is running for Lee’s Summit 4th District City Council and she wants to serve you and bring back Your Voice. A 16-year resident of Lees Summit, Summit Christian Academy alumna, civil rights activist and lover of all things in Lee’s Summit. She isn’t a politician – she is a wife and a mother who loves community. Faith is married to Shawn and has three beautiful children.

She believes the Lee’s Summit government should serve and support its residents with full transparency. Her mission is to ensure the halt of the apartment sprawl. Support and value small businesses with lower taxes and will ALWAYS honor and respect the Police and first responders. She wants to empower family values that open doors so citizens can live, work, and play with the American dream at its core.

Your vote and Your voice matters to Faith Hodges.