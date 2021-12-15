By Carol Rothwell

December 4, 2021

Music adds so much magic to the holiday season. On December 18, after an absence of nearly two years, the entire Lee’s Summit Symphony returns, under the direction of co-conductors Russ Berlin and Kirt Mosier, to bring the joy of familiar holiday music. The program will include such beloved selections as “Christmas Festival,” “O Holy Night,” and the “Holly Jolly Sing Along.”

Special guest soloist Kent Brauninger of the Kansas City Symphony will perform the Vivaldi Mandolin Concerto in C. Brauninger is a noted performer on banjo, guitar, mandolin, violin, and his principal instrument–the viola. Also, LSHS graduate Jessica Schwent will be the featured vocalist.

The concert will be at the John Knox Pavilion on Saturday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m., and masks will be required. Doors open at 2:00, and the concert is expected to be a sell-out. Tickets are still available at local HyVee stores, Price Choppers at Lakewood and Raintree, as well as online at lssymphony.org. Adults’ tickets are $20, Students 7th grade through college are $10, and kids through 6th grade attend FREE with one paid admission per youth. Come and Experience the Sound!