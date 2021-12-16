Lee’s Summit, MO, December 16, 2021

Lorenzo Harrison has announced his candidacy for Lee’s Summit City Council District 2.

Mr. Harrison is a 9 year resident of Lee’s Summit, MO. 23 years old and is not scared about pushing Lee’s Summit in a direction of greater.

“Lee’s Summit is a great place to live, work and play. As Lee’s Summit continues to grow and we say it is a great place to live we need to continue to keep out a welcoming place. If we say this is a great place to work we need to provide opportunities for businesses to come to Lee’s Summit to bring jobs just like every other surrounding city. If we say this is a great place to play we need to have family friendly options of attractions and other means of play,” said Harrison.

Lorenzo has always lived in District 2 and has seen the development and heard the voices of neighbors and other members of the community in the district and will seek to resolve some of the issues that he has being made aware of.

Lorenzo currently works for the Lee’s Summit School District as the Before and After Schools Site Coordinator at Hawthorn Hill Elementary. Lorenzo has made a big impact in the school district and the community of Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas at large. Lorenzo is a big advocate of community service and giving back, he is loved by many residents because of the work that he is currently doing to give back to local residents and to students in the city of Lee’s Summit.

Lorenzo has a heart for volunteering and has recorded over 10,000+ hours of community service serving his local community.

“I am not a politician but I am a person who can be trusted in leading and helping make decisions in Lee’s Summit. With your support we can bring Lee’s Summit to higher heights than ever before,” said Harrison.