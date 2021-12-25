Matt Sanning, Executive Director of Lee’s Summit Social Services receives a check from Craig Armstrong, Bryce Buchanan and Mark Mallett from the LS Fire Department

December 25, 2021

Off-duty members of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department returned to the streets this year for their annual Boot Block fundraising event after having efforts curtailed last year due to COVID.

The annual event raises money for Lee’s Summit Social Services. This year was a record-breaking year, as the group was able to present of check of $90,000 to the organization.

The LSFD received their highest three-day total to date in donations from December 16 through 18. Additionally an anonymous donor made a $50,000 donation to the Lee’s Summit Firefighters Charities.

The department thanks the community and wishes all a happy and safe holidays.