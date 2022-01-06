January 6, 2022

Dear LSR7 School Community:

The Board of Education voted Thursday evening at a special session to reinstate a mask requirement for all district facilities starting on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 and extending through Feb. 3, 2022.

The mask requirement applies to all students, employees and visitors to district facilities.

The decision was made as our region experiences a surge in COVID-19 transmission.

Information discussed at the Board meeting included data related to:

A significant rise in positives and exposures in our school community following winter break.

Increased staff absences.

Again, masks are required at all district facilities starting Friday.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations

Editor’s Note: Mike Allen was the only “nay” vote.