January 10, 2022

Cass Co – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in rural Pleasant Hill as a homicide. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of South Purvis Road on Sunday where they located the victim.

The suspect in the case is in custody at the Cass County Jail.

On Sunday, around 3:00 pm a concerned family member notified law enforcement that they had not seen their daughter since Friday. Deputies secured a search warrant for a house in the 18000 block of South Purvis Road near Pleasant Hill where they discovered the body of Sara B. Maloney, 39, Pleasant Hill, inside the residence.

Around 11:45 pm, members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit located the person of interest in a house in the 1000 block of Mullen Road in Raymore.

Deputies were involved in a short standoff at the residence when the subject refused to come out of the house. A Cass County K9 Team located the suspect inside the residence and he was taken into custody.

This afternoon the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Levi G. Mitchell, 31, Pleasant Hill with Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action. The judge in the case has ordered Levi Mitchell held with no bond.