January 10, 2022

The Raytown C-2 School District Board of Education voted to require face masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors effective until Feb. 15, 2022. Face covering or mask will continue to be required on school buses.

What the Mask Mandate requires…

A face covering or mask is required for all children, faculty, staff, and visitors in any district building. A face covering or mask is also required when riding on a school bus.

The only exceptions to this requirement are:

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering or mask that, other than in the case of an emergency, have provided documentation of such condition or disability that has been approved by appropriate school officials pursuant to school guidelines. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance, as well as those who are unconscious or incapacitated; and

Persons communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication; and

Persons who are alone in a separate room or office, or on the bus.

Additional links and resources

For more information about the District’s COVID Response Plan visit the COVID-19 Dashboard on the District website.