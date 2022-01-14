Bridge Near 18th St. Damaged by Fire Thursday, Jan. 13

KANSAS CITY – Motorists are advised that crews currently are working on bridge repairs to open the outer lanes on westbound Interstate 70 near 18th St. (mile marker 4) by rush hour Monday morning, Jan. 17, weather permitting. The Missouri Department of Transportation announces that when the right and left lanes are reopened, the center lane will remain closed until further notice.

“With the Chiefs playoff game Sunday night, fans should plan for the westbound I-70 lanes to be closed,” said MoDOT District Engineer Chris Redline. “More information will be provided Sunday on the timing of the opening of two lanes as soon as we know.”

After an early morning fire underneath the bridge Jan. 13, 2022, a bridge inspection determined severe damage occurred primarily under the center lane. Westbound I-70 on-ramps at 18th Street and 23rd St. will be closed once the right and left lanes re-open. The long term plan to repair the bridge is not known at this time.

Westbound I-70 motorists traveling out of Missouri should exit I-70 at the Interstate 435 interchange at mile marker 8 to get around traffic delays. For local traffic only, expect delays on westbound I-70 west of I-435 as only two lanes will be open at 18th Street.

