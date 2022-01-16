January 16, 2022

LEE’S SUMMIT – Thanks in part to exceptional planning, collaborative efforts, and tireless work, the Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound I-70 Bridge near 18th St. in Kansas City, MO.

Crews opened the outer lanes of I-70, on Sunday, January 16, just after 3pm. Motorists should be aware that westbound traffic will split at 18th St. because the center lane remains closed. It has not been determined when the center lane will reopen.

The westbound I-70 Bridge near 18th St. was closed after an early morning fire underneath the bridge Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A bridge inspection determined severe damage occurred primarily under the center lane. The long-term plan to repair the bridge is not known at this time.