Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

January 20, 2022 5:00 p.m.

MEETING OPENING

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adopt the Agenda ITEMS FOR DECISION

2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session

I move to conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086 for consideration of the following matters in §610.021 RSMo: Legal Issues (1), Student issues (6) and (14), and Personnel issues §610.021 (3) and (13).

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion.

NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION

Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri

Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:

PLACE: 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

DATE: January 20, 2022

TIME: 5:00 p.m.

The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:

Legal Issues §610.021 (1)

Student Issues §610.021 (6) and (14)

Personnel Issues §610.021 (3) and (13) RSMo.

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education