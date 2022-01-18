Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, January 19 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public. Masks are required. Additionally, this meeting will be live-streamed and recorded and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

January 20, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Prairie View Elementary

3.02 East Trails Middle School #4 Bond Project Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills

6.04 Amend the Budget for 2021-22 Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – December 2021 and January 6 and 7, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Second Reading of MSBA 2021C Policy Update

7.04 Tuition Rates for 2022-23

7.05 Vocational Enhancement Grant FY23

7.06 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.07 Personnel Report

7.08 Benchmark, Inc. – Hazel Grove Elementary and Lee’s Summit West High School Roofing Design Services

7.09 BranchPattern – Lee’s Summit High School and East Trails Middle School HVAC Commissioning Contract

7.10 Carrier Enterprise/Energy Tech Solutions and Controls Service Company – Hazel Grove Elementary HVAC Systems Replacement Items for Decision – Consent Continued

7.11 ConvergeOne Network Equipment

7.12 Daikin-TMI, LLC – Lee’s Summit West High School Chiller Upgrades

7.13 Digital Scoreboards, LLC – Lee’s Summit Elementary School

7.14 Gould Evans Contract – Construction and Geometry/Robotics

7.15 Hollis + Miller Additional Services – Early Education Center

7.16 Hollis + Miller Contract – Miller Park Center Improvements

7.17 Midwest Bus Sales Items for Decision

8.01 Cooperative Agreement with DTLS Apartments, LLC

8.02 Cooperative Agreement with the City of Lee’s Summit

8.03 School Calendar 2022-2023 Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Board Priorities Update

10.02 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.