January 20, 2022

By Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On January 20th, approximately 4:11 PM Raytown Police received a call from a family member in the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue stating a relative had shot a family member and shot himself. Officers arrived locating 2 deceased adult males inside the residence.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 22-0165

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477.)