Released by: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Release Date: 2/1/2022

Raytown, MO – On Tuesday, February 1st, at 1:50 AM Raytown Police responded to Quik Trip, 8733 E 63rd Street for a report of a robbery that just occurred. It was reported that a black male wearing a black facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green shorts entered the store with a handgun demanded money. The male left before officers arrived. No shots were fired, no one was injured. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8744).

Report Number: 22-0273