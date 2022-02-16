February 16, 2022

In anticipation of the snow event in the forecast, and to allow extra time to take any necessary action, such as moving vehicles, the City of Raytown’s Emergency Snow Ordinance will go into effect at 2:00 a.m., tomorrow, February 17, 2022 (https://www.raytownpolice.org/snow-ordinance.)

Drivers must remove all vehicles parked on the following designated snow routes:

• Blue Ridge Cutoff

• Blue Ridge Boulevard

• Raytown Road

• Raytown Trafficway

• Sterling from Blue Ridge Boulevard to north city limit

• Woodson Road from Blue Ridge Boulevard to 75th Street

•Westridge

• 53rd Street from Woodson Road to Raytown Road

• 55th Street from west city limit to Raytown Road

•56th Street from Raytown Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard

• 59th Street

• 63rd Street

• 67th Street

• 67th Terrace from Lane to Raytown Road

• Gregory Boulevard

• 75th Street from Elm to Westridge

• 79th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit

• 83rd Street

• 87th Street from Raytown Road to west city limit

The City urges residents to remove all vehicles from all streets throughout the city, if possible. If on-street parking cannot be avoided, please park all vehicles on the South or West side of the road to allow a clear path for emergency vehicles on roadways.