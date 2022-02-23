Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Missouri Innovation Campus (MIC), 1101 Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

February 28, 2022 6:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Welcome Jeff City Update Focus Areas Small Group Discussions Large Group Discussion Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.