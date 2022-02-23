Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg.

February 24, 2022 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 MOCSA Presentation

2.02 Middle School Non-Allocated

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.