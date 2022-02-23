Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.
TENTATIVE AGENDA
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086
February 24, 2022 5:15 p.m.
- MEETING OPENING
1.01 Call to Order
1.02 Adopt the Agenda
- ITEMS FOR DECISION
2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session
- RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION
Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session
I move to conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086 for consideration of the following matters in §610.021 RSMo: Legal Issues (1), Personnel Issues (3) and (13), and Student issues (6) and (14).
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion.
NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION
Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri
Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:
PLACE: 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086
DATE: February 24, 2022
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:
Legal Issues §610.021 (1)
Personnel Issues §610.021 (3) and (13)
Student Issues §610.021 (6) and (14).
