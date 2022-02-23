Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, February 23 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public. Masks are required. Additionally, this meeting will be live-streamed and recorded and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

February 24, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Meadow Lane Elementary – School Spotlight

3.02 Bernard Campbell Middle School Spotlight Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – January 20 and February 3, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 First and Final Reading of Board Policies GCBDA and GDBDA

7.04 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.05 Personnel Report

7.06 ConvergeOne Meraki – Network Licensing and Equipment

7.07 ConvergeOne – Network Equipment Support Renewal

7.08 Duranotic Door – Lee’s Summit North Toilet Partition Replacement Project Contract

7.09 Numeracy Consultants LLC Items for Decision

8.01 Nevco – Digital Video Boards Items of Information – Presentations Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Diploma Plus Annual Program Evaluation

10.02 Special Education Annual Program Evaluation

10.03 Board Priorities Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.