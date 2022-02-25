staff2 February 25, 2022

February 19, 2022

Thirty business students from Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit North High School and Lee’s Summit West High School earned 122 industry certifications through Microsoft.

Students develop their skills with the help of exceptional educators leading the Computer Business Applications courses. The students demonstrated excellence with software programs in order to receive Microsoft Office Specialist: Associate Certificates and Expert Certifications this past fall.

