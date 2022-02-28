February 19, 2022

Raytown Main Street Association, a 501c3 organization, is working to revitalize downtown Raytown and after two very successful events, the window closed on the 2020 Piccadilly, and the group is eager to hold the third Piccadilly this year. March 4, 2022, the Hilton Garden Inn, 19677 E Jackson Drive in Independence, welcomes back this fun event starting at 5:30 with socializing and cash bar followed by dinner at 7:00 provided by Hereford House. The auction begins at 8:00.

April Harrington, member of Raytown Main Street Association and owner of The Irish Pub House on Raytown Road, is one of the organizers for the 2022 Piccadilly Black & White – which means your attire can be formal or casual, just be creative with the black and white theme. Black tux, ball gown, angel wings, Chick-Fil-A cow. It all works!

A Piccadilly is basically a quarter ante for prizes, so bring your quarter rolls or buy an “all-in” paddle and be in on every prize. Additionally, there will be liquor pull, games, raffles, silent auctions and a photo booth to capture your clever black and white ensembles.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available through Eventbrite, or in person at The Irish Pub House and Bob Atkins’ Farmers Insurance office through February 25, 2022.

Visit the Raytown Piccadilly Facebook page for more info.