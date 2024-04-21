APRIL 25, 1929 – APRIL 4, 2024

Ann Theresa Walters passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024, with family by her side, just three weeks shy of her 95th birthday.

Born April 25, 1929, Ann was the daughter of Edward and Caroline Powell. She was the youngest of six brothers and sisters—Marguerite, Frank, Trude, Mary and Eddie—growing up on the family dairy farm near Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Faith, love and hard work kept them whole through the Great Depression. She remembered her childhood as a happy one and kept close ties to Mount Pleasant throughout her life.

After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Central Michigan University (then Central Michigan Normal School), a teacher’s college in her hometown, where she was also editor of the yearbook. Her adventures away from home led her to such varied work activities as a counselor at a Lake Michigan resort and office work for Dow Chemical in nearby Midland, eventually driving to Colorado with a girlfriend to teach high school English.

It was in Denver the stars aligned when Ann crossed paths with Charles Walters, Jr. at a Catholic singles mixer. Chuck (as friends and family called him), was a writer moonlighting that night as the event photographer. He was immediately struck by Ann’s charm and memorized her phone number. They fell in love and were married within a few months in 1956.

Not long after marrying Chuck and Ann moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where several members of his large Kansas farm family had settled after WWII. They raised four children, Christopher David, Fred Charles, Tim E., and Jennifer Ann, and lived in Raytown, Missouri for most of the 53 years they were married.

Ann was a dedicated member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church from its earliest days. She was active in St. Gerard Guild functions and edited the church newsletter for a number of years. Her dedication and devotion to the Catholic faith served as a solid foundation and guide throughout her long life.

She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, reading and travel, visiting most continents of the world. Ann could be counted on to help organize all manner of fundraisers and events as an active participant in many community organizations including American Association of University Women, Council of Catholic Women, Ladies of Charity, and the Raytown Garden Club. She made lifelong friends in every group in which she was involved.

Ann’s vibrant spirit particularly shone through in her love for the arts. She devoted her time generously to the Raytown Arts Council, where she managed a large community art show for many years and served as a judge. She found particular joy in encouraging young artists and dabbled in painting her entire life.

Ann supported Chuck’s publishing pursuits and experienced the trials and joys of raising a growing family during those busy decades. When they founded a book and magazine publishing business called Acres U.S.A. in 1971, Ann played an active role in the business. She put her English skills to work copyediting and proofreading the monthly magazine as well as many books and was a gracious presence at the magazine’s annual conference.

A guest room at the Walters home was always available for people traveling through, be they exchange students, friends, relatives, or anyone from the family business’s network of contacts and collaborators from around the world.

Ann also found joy in social gatherings, hosting memorable parties filled with laughter and camaraderie. Her love of games like Scrabble and cards brought friends and family together, creating cherished memories.

After Chuck passed away in 2009, Ann remained active until her health began to decline in 2022. At her retirement home she led poetry discussion groups, caught up on her reading, and enjoyed movies, bridge, art classes and puzzles.

Ann is survived by four children, Chris of Austin, Texas, Fred (Kathy) of North Hero, Vermont, Tim of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Jenny (Tina) of Los Angeles, California; three grandchildren, Emily (Matt), Diana (Caleb), and Kara; two great grandchildren, Eleanor and Owen; and many dear relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Michelle Walters.

Ann Theresa Walters leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to those she held dear. She strived to always help others in little ways and felt it important to “keep the faith.” She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am April 27, 2024, St Bernadette Catholic Church, 9020 E 51st Terrace Kansas City, Missouri 64133. A Memorial Gathering at the church one hour prior to the mass. Inurnment Mt Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64133. Services under the direction of McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home, 11924 E 47th St Kansas City, Missouri 64133.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Colonial Village in Overland Park and Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for their dedication and care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church, the St. Bernadette Food Pantry, or Ladies of Charity of Metropolitan Kansas City