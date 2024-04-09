Date: 04-09-2024 Prepared by: Captain Dyon Harper

Raytown, MO – Raytown Police have identified the victim from last Sunday’s (04-07-24) homicide as 18-year-old Raymond Rucker, of Kansas City. On 04-07-2024, at approximately 5:11 p.m., the sound of shots fired was reported in the area of the 9000 block of East 85th Place.

About an hour later, officers were advised that a shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. It was determined that the victim, Mr. Rucker, had been shot in the street at the 85th Place location. Mr. Rucker subsequently died.

Nobody is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

Report number 24-0872.