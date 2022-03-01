February 26, 2022

Jack Ray VFW Auxiliary 5789, Lee’s Summit, is seeking entries for their three annual student contests. Local students in grades Kindergarten thru 12 have the opportunity to compete in local, state and national prizes.

The Illustrating America contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Students must submit a two-dimensional piece of artwork on canvas or paper. Entries will be judged on patriotic theme and technique. Awards vary up to $100.

The Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue singing contest is open to youth ages six to 16. Contestants must submit a video of their solo vocal performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn the words to “The Star Spangled Banner” while displaying their creativity and vocal talent. Youth could win up to $1,000.

The Patriotic Art scholarship contest is open to local students in grades 9-12. Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. The entry must have been completed during the current 2020-2021 school year and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature. All state winning entries will be held and displayed and judged at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention that will take place July 31 – August 5, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Students could win up to $15,000.

Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 5789 by March 31, 2022. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact us at 816-524-8498 or at vfwauxiliary5789@gmail.com for more information.

To read eligibility requirements, contest rules and download contest applications visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities (K-8) or https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships (9-12).