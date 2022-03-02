Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on 3 Thursday, March, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg.

March 3, 2022 6:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Tour of Mason Elementary

2.02 Process Action Team – Board Policy JECA

2.03 Grow Your Own

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

