Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on 3 Thursday, March, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg.
March 3, 2022 6:00 p.m.
ITEMS
- Meeting Opening
1.01 Call to Order
1.02 Adoption of Agenda
- Agenda Items
2.01 Tour of Mason Elementary
2.02 Process Action Team – Board Policy JECA
2.03 Grow Your Own
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
