February 26, 2022

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Local students honored were: Benjamin Beilman, engineering, freshman; Morgan Cauveren, mining engineering, senior; Jennifer Collens, civil engineering, senior’ Scott Conner, computer science, sophomore; Henry Cooper, computer science, junior; Emma Cothran, mechanical engineering, junior; Carter Davis, engineering, sophomore; Jake Didion, mechanical engineering, senior; Alex Drake, electrical engineering, senior; Samara Estep, aerospace engineering, junior; Logan Feld, aerospace engineering, senior; Johnalia Hall, engineering, freshman; Amanda Hill, electrical engineering, senior; Thomas Huffman, engineering management, senior; Troy Huffman, engineering, freshman; Hunter Hughes, mechanical engineering, senior; Nequan Johnson, engineering, freshman; Katarina Keller, engineering, freshman; Ami Kleffner, engineering, sophomore; Hunter Lutes, engineering, sophomore; Sara McDaniel, electrical engineering, senior; Karishma Millet, electrical engineering, senior; Dylan Neece, electrical engineering, senior; Jackson Oglesby, chemical engineering, junior; Laura Rater, business and management systems, sophomore; Clare Sabata, ceramic engineering, senior; Chelsea Shannon, civil engineering, junior; Lauren Sheeder, civil engineering, senior; Brandyss Sherman-Hall, electrical engineering, sophomore; Andrew Slinkard, civil engineering, senior; Anna Stephenson, chemical engineering, junior; Payton Stropes, computer engineering, sophomore; Landon Surber, geological engineering, junior; Jackson Talavera, electrical engineering, sophomore; Henry Tien, mechanical engineering, sophomore; Cuinn Truitt, computer engineering, junior; Sophia Wachtstetter, nuclear engineering, junior; and Hannah Westphal, applied mathematics, sophomore.

