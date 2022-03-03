February 26, 2022

Summit Christian Academy is pleased to announce that Sophomore Jisue Kim has been selected as the Missouri Senate District 9 Art Contest winner.

Jisue Kim’s artwork was selected by Senator Mike Cierpiot to represent District 8 in the Missouri Senate Hall Student Art Exhibit. A copy of her artwork will hang in the Senate hallway gallery from March 2022 through February 2023. Look for Jisue’s original winning artwork on display by the Summit Christian Academy Administrative Conference Room.

“It is such a blessing that Jisue’s incredible talent is being recognized and representing Missouri Senate District 8,” shared SCA Secondary Art Teacher Ms. Jana Jurkovich.