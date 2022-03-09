Lee’s Summit City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed to the public on Thursday, March 10 in anticipation of inclement weather. The City’s Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 10 will be held virtually.

Municipal court dockets for March 10 are canceled and all cases are rescheduled for March 24 at the same appearance time. All trials are being rescheduled for status review and not for trial. For more information visit cityofls.net/court.

City employees will continue to serve the community virtually via phone, email and online platforms.