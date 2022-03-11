March 11, 2022

Due to extreme cold and icy conditions, the Emerald Isle Parade presented by ReeceNichols Lee’s Summit will be rescheduled for Saturday, March 19th at Noon. After a two-year hiatus, one more week will ensure a safe and fun event for all.

The Emerald Isle Parade is presented by ReeceNichols, and sponsored by Luminate Home Loans, Dog Training Elite, and Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street.

The Emerald Isle Pub Crawl organized by the Strother District is still scheduled from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, March 12th.