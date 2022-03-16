Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

March 17, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance led by student Ashton Norman

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Greenwood Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Lee’s Summit West High School

3.03 East Trails Middle School/Middle School Renovations Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – February 24 and March 3, 2022

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 First and Final Reading of Board Policies AC, GBCB and JECA

7.04 Reorganization Date

7.05 Personnel Report

7.06 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.07 Bernina – Sewing Machine Purchase

7.08 Chinnery Evans & Nail, P.C.

7.09 Daikin-TMI, LLC

7.10 Dell Technologies – Nutrition Laptops, Desktops and Point of Sale Computers

7.11 Dignity Consulting, LLC

7.12 East Trails Middle School Phone Installation

7.13 Network for Educator Effectiveness (NEE)

7.14 Office Depot and The Paper Corporation – Copy Paper

7.15 Pro Mechanical, LLC – Richardson Elementary and Summit Lakes Middle School Walk-in Freezer Contract Items for Decision

8.01 Compensation Package for 2022-23

8.02 Renew the Administrative Staff for the 2022-2023 School Year

8.03 Renew the Probationary Teachers for the 2022-2023 School Year

8.04 New Personnel Requests for 2022-2023 Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 School Counseling Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Transportation Program Evaluation

10.02 Board Priorities Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

