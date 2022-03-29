March 26, 2022

1st District Jackson County Legislator Scott Burnett has been selected as a new board member of Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s botanical garden. Burnett is retiring from the Legislature at the end of 2022 after serving for more than twenty years.

Legislator Burnett has a long history of volunteering and supporting local environmental initiatives including the Roanoke Park Conservancy, Blue River Watershed and Bridging the Gap. Burnett is also locally known for his personal gardening exploits. He was featured in the Kansas City Star for his annual milk-jug seed starting project and for distributing hollyhock seeds every year.

“I am excited to begin service to Powell Gardens, an institution I have long admired,” Burnett said. “Growing up on a farm in rural Kansas, and being a lifetime gardener, I wholeheartedly support Powell Gardens’ mission to embrace the Midwest’s spirit of place and to inspire an appreciation for the importance of plants in our lives.”

Burnett’s term as board member is from 2022-2025.