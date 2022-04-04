Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Summit Ridge Academy, 2620 SW Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Tour of Summit Ridge Academy

2.02 Long-Range Facilities Plan

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

