April 5, 2022

By Katy Bergen

The Board of Education will reorganize on April 14, 2022.

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District voters elected two new members to the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education in the April 5, 2022 election.

According to unofficial election results, Jennifer Foley was elected to the Board of Education after receiving 26.26% of the vote. Board candidate Heather Eslick was also elected to the Board after receiving 25.16% of the vote.

Eight candidates campaigned for two open seats currently held by Board Member Mike Allen and Board Member Judy Hedrick.

Of the other candidates:

Larry Anderson received 16.32% of the vote.

Anne Geanes received 3.05% of the vote.

Melissa Kelly Foxhoven received 11.04% of the vote.

Mike Allen received 12.49% of the vote.

Joseph A. Yacaginsky received 1.65% of the vote.

William Lindsey received 3.67% of the vote.

The remaining 0.36% of the vote went to write-in candidates. There are three voting jurisdictions in the Lee’s Summit School District: Jackson County, Kansas City, Mo. and Cass County. Results are considered unofficial until certified.